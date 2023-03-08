To the editor: The federal government recommends 50 percent of our daily diet be comprised of fruit and vegetables, yet its prime concern is funding farmers who provide animal feed. Why? Because Big Ag pours millions of dollars into lobbying every year in order to maintain its annual profits of more than $600 billion.
Big Ag has created Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), an inhumane system to raise animals for slaughter that now comprises 90 percent of U.S. farms. But the cheap price of chicken and pork comes at a horrific cost to consumers, taxpayers and the billions of animals annually raised in factory farms (CAFOs)
They spend their entire lives in huge cement-floored warehouses, often unable to move from overcrowding. In addition, the waste from these animals pollutes the land and waterways. Big Ag has created this problem, and done nothing to fix it.
The 2023 Farm Bill (voted on every five years), is an omnibus bill that contains numerous pieces of legislation that could help reestablish family farms. They could once again grow fruits and vegetables to feed their neighbors, and reintroduce animals into pasturelands. It also forces Big Ag to become responsible for the damage it has generated, instead of dumping the costs on the American taxpayer.
I am urging my legislators, Representative Becca Balint and Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, to pass a Farm Bill that addresses these concerns and moves us away from the cruel and dangerous factory farm model.
Thank you,
Gail Buchalter
Guilford, Feb. 20