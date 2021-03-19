To the editor: I read Cristine White’s letter of March 10 with interest ("Does the lack of minority farmers in this state require legislation?"). She seems to be objecting to legislation that promotes equality in land access and ownership, and asks, “Has there been a study done on how many minorities aspire to be farmers?” It occurred to me that she may be unfamiliar with the history of Black farmers in this country.
Of course, Black Americans have always grown food — as have Americans whose families immigrated voluntarily. Some of the first crops grown industrially in this country were the cotton, sugar and rice cultivated and harvested by enslaved people from Africa, which powered our industrial revolution, producing enormous wealth for white Americans. The same enslaved people also grew and cooked the food for their masters’ tables, as well as feeding themselves.
Most Black Americans, being enslaved, missed out on the land giveaway created by the Homestead Act of 1862. Nevertheless, by 1920, according to the USDA, 14 percent of U.S. farmers were African American. This is despite the fact that in the years after the Civil War white communities routinely expelled Black residents, taking any land they had by force (look up “Jim Crow.”) In the last century, the number of Black farmers has dwindled to 1 percent of all U.S. farmers. One in seven farms was once Black-run; now it is one in 50.
Farming is an economically precarious business. Most farmers rely on government backed loans to manage cash flow in hard times, and for modernization and expansion. Banks and government backers have historically denied loans to Black farmers, as has been extensively documented and proven in court in recent decades. Black farmers also lack the family sources of financial backing that white farmers rely on, since African American families have far less accumulated wealth than white Americans, also due to denial of credit by white bankers.
Black people have always farmed, against the most terrible odds. Vermonters treasure our agricultural landscape; we prize our local food. There are farms here now that need caring farmers. For all of these reasons, Vermont should help minority farmers.
Rebecca Bartlett
Brattleboro, March 12