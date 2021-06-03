To the editor: I had hoped by this Memorial Day that we would finally see recognition of local Black veterans of the Civil War up on our monument in the town common.

Our fabulous Brattleboro Historical Society just reminded us of this shortcoming ("Honoring 'the last full measure of devotion,’" May 29), as they had before the pandemic ("Historic discrepancies at Soldiers' Monument should be remedied," Dec. 28, 2019), drawing on impressive research by Brattleboro Area Middle School students for the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War about details of 20 unacknowledged veterans — as was previously raised in the Reformer back in 1994.

Let’s join in national efforts to raise justice and accuracy in our collective memory. Like those horses and oxen dragging tons of local granite up Main Street to build the monument, let’s pitch in together to make this happen here. By next Memorial Day let's see those missing heroes fully counted and memorialized.

John Ungerleider

Brattleboro, June 1