To the editor: On Monday night, March 28, the Bellows Falls Union High School School Board met. At the beginning of the meeting, Grace Waryas, a junior at BFUHS, gave a thoughtful and thorough presentation regarding adding a Black Lives Matter flag to the BFUHS flag pole ("BFUHS board tables student request for Black Lives Matter flag," March 29). Her proposal was well researched and compelling. In addition, her petition to the school board to consider adding the Black Lives Matter flag was signed by 92 students.

BFUHS board tables student request for Black Lives Matter flag WESTMINSTER — A sharply divided Bellows Falls Union High School board Monday night tabled a …

I feel that the time is right to fly this flag outside our local public high school. A quick Google search shows that Vermont is 89.8 percent white. We all need to recognize the inherent racism which is present in every day Vermont life. And we need to be a more welcoming community to people of color. Adding this flag is a good place to start.

Mary Howard Feder

Grafton, March 30