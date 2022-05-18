To the editor: I am furious that the town would put my elderly and handicapped clients as well as myself (I am handicapped) out to park so far from my salon (for Brattleboro's Gallery Walk, May 6) as to make it impossible for them to come into my salon for services.

Is the town planning on paying me for the loss of time at work? The town certainly does not pay my rent. I am here all year every day for the past 23-plus years. This is completely unacceptable.

Why did the people creating Gallery Walk have a greater need for the entire street and parking lot than EVERY SINGLE BUSINESS IN TOWN!

I have no intention of moving my car down the street so I cannot be able to get to it after work due to my inability to walk.

Now, Stephanie Bonin (of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance) is telling me I need to park in front of the parking garage so I'm not in the way.

Lisa Shippee

Scissor Masters Salon & Day Spa

Brattleboro, May 5