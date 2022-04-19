To the editor: Organizations and institutions across the nation have celebrated the third week of April as National Volunteer Week for over 45 years. At Brattleboro Memorial Hospital we traditionally take this time to honor and recognize the many contributions our volunteers make to patient care and the running of the hospital.
Alas, the week of April 18—24, 2022 will mark the second consecutive year that COVID-19 has compelled us to celebrate this observance with hardly any of our volunteers on campus.
We have certainly missed their welcoming smiles and kindness. Whether guiding visitor foot traffic, escorting patients to their rooms, transporting patients to and from various areas of the hospital, or performing scores of administrative and other functions, BMH volunteers have helped make our day-to-day operations worthy of the great community we serve.
At some point down the road we expect to bring our volunteers back to the fold, and I know they are as anxious for that day to come as we are. In the meantime, it is my honor to extend BMH’s ongoing recognition and appreciation for this group’s many tangible and intangible contributions to the hospital during National Volunteer Week.
Your selfless gifts of time and talent continue to inspire me and every one of us at BMH. Thank you.
JoAnne Rogers, Manager, Volunteer Services for Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.