To the editor: Many thanks to Dr. Jilisa Snyder for her column “Caretaking a senior or elderly family member” in the Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 5. Dr. Snyder does an excellent job of explaining the importance, the rewards, and the challenges of caring for those we love as they age.
If you are currently a caregiver for someone who is seriously ill, please consider attending a free caregiver support group provided by Brattleboro Area Hospice. It is an opportunity to connect with others like you – people tell us that sharing their experiences with other caregivers who understand can provide comfort, strength, validation and reassurance.
We have two groups that meet biweekly on Thursdays: one group meets in person, the other group meets on Zoom. If you are interested in joining one of these groups, please call us at 802-257-0775, or email info@brattleborohospice.org.
As Dr. Snyder reminds us, each of us have been, will be or will need a caregiver during our lifetime. We all need to provide understanding, compassion and support to those of us who are doing this important role.
Susan Parris, executive director
Brattleboro Area Hospice, Oct. 11