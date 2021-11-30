To the editor: Not that many businesses in Brattleboro will care, but you will not have my money courtesy of your Select Board. I will go to other towns and New Hampshire to shop, dine, buy my gas and any other activities restricted by the mask mandate in Brattleboro. Did you get time to make accommodations? No … it was effective immediately with zero consideration of local commerce. Your failure to stand up to this tyranny will come home to roost.

Brattleboro adopts indoor masking rule BRATTLEBORO — Masking up is mandatory again in Brattleboro.

Vermont has the highest vaccination rate in the nation, cases are rising but hospitalizations and deaths are not. We can easily see that the COVID vaccine doesn’t work. More and more evidence shows that natural immunity does work. There is also ample evidence that face diapers are completely useless.

But, go ahead and restrict your customers and employees. Yes, this is on you. You had a choice ... speak up or cave in. You caved.

It will be interesting to see how you fare with ski season and the holidays fast approaching. Will your workers and customers frequent other towns without a mask mandate? It will also be interesting to see how successful you are in curbing this “virus.” Hopefully there will be careful tracking of towns that institute mask mandates as opposed to those who do not. Think about it. I mean really analyze this. We have freedom to go anywhere we want (at least so far). People coming into Brattleboro from other places will touch doorknobs, handle merchandise, touch their own money and charge cards, touch the parking meters, touch the handles of shopping carts and gas pumps. Workers will touch merchandise. This masking mandate is a fool's errand.

It is very sad that the state "kicked the can down the road," essentially making a confusing patchwork of regulations. One step over a town line and voila, new rules. It is also sad that businesses that were just rebounding a little will be knocked back down. Where is the Chamber of Commerce on this?

M. Carson

Williamsville, Nov. 24