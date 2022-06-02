Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: Heedless of the regional consequences, the Brattleboro Select Board unanimously approved Brattleboro’s exit from Rescue Inc. (April 19, 2022).

Brattleboro proceeds with new EMS provider BRATTLEBORO — Despite some uncertainty in the community, the town is hiring a new ambulance …

Exactly one month hence, the nearly-new Brattleboro town manager resigned and the Brattleboro Select Board accepted his resignation.

Craving “anonymity,” he said, unaware that no Vermont town manager can nor should be anonymous.

Resignation three days after the Town of Brattleboro Select Board authorized the still-Brattleboro town manager to contract with AP Triton of Sheridan, Wyoming (!), to study whether a Brattleboro Fire/EMS service is viable.

Ready, fire, aim.

Howard Fairman

Putney, May 24