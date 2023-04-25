To the editor: I was saddened to read in The Brattleboro Reformer about racist communications that have recently targeted our Chief of Police, Norma Hardy.
As a way of applauding the fine work Chief Hardy has done in Brattleboro, I share a personal incident that she and her team responded to last July. My brother, who was suffering from dementia, became lost in town. I reported him missing and the chief and her team scoured the streets for him. Once they located him, their skill and sensitivity kept him calm. Instead of putting him in a police car which would have been terrifying for him, they kept him in sight and followed him back to my home. Their approach avoided what could have been a more difficult situation.
I am thankful for the way Chief Hardy and her team handled this small, but important, event in the life of my family. We are fortunate to have such a fine Chief of Police in Brattleboro. I am disappointed and ashamed for our town. This shabby behavior has no place in our community.
Sincerely,
David J. Ahern
Brattleboro, April 25