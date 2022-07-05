To the editor and the Brattleboro Select Board: Everyone's Books was broken into, had a lot of damage and theft (in late May), the second time in six months after 38 years of no break ins. Evan James Ltd. Diamond Jewelers & Goldsmiths was cleaned out. The flowers that grace the town are being trashed. I have heard, true or not, that close to 50 businesses have been broken into recently. Until about 10 years ago, police WALKED downtown every night — we occasionally got a call that we had left the door unlocked or something. We also used to see police checking on the scene in the Harmony parking lot. No longer.

I wrote an email to every member of your board, and got exactly one short reply that gave me no hope that there will be any improvement soon. When I spoke with a supervisor at the police, he clearly stated that there is no way police will be downtown at night, and if we want cameras, we need to put them up ourselves. Last time I checked, Everyone's Books does not have a midnight shift to watch the cameras.

So, are the Select Board and the police department really content to let the downtown just continue to get less safe, have even more break-ins in cars, homes, stores? This is a real possible death knell for our town if we can't get some handle on the problem of a town run by criminals at night, with no countervailing people paying attention. Safety does not only impact businesses — the poorest residents of town are usually the most vulnerable. I understand that the break-ins are symptoms of much deeper unfunded problems in our society — but public safety needs to be addressed while we address all these other concerns.

There need to be some answers — the police cannot just sit in their cozy station and wait to be called when it takes them at minimum 15 minutes to arrive at any scene downtown, but often more. They minimally need a substation downtown, as well as cameras, as well as a new commitment to community policing. We actually had police on bicycles for a short time, we used to have police walking the beat.

I love this town — what is happening breaks my heart, and I hope together we can all create some improvement so we can look forward to a future with a downtown that is safe, welcoming, beautiful, open to all kinds of people and a haven from the far right crazy stuff happening in the country at large.

Nancy Braus

Putney, June 10

Editor's note: Braus is the owner of Everyone's Books. The Reformer reported on June 22 that town officials are exploring the idea of setting up a satellite police station in the Transportation Center.