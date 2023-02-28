To the editor: As I stated in my recent newspaper profiles for this Select Board race, we have problems in Brattleboro that only working together can solve. Crime is certainly a major problem. I have been working to understand and address our crime problem in my four years on the Select Board. I’ve seen these issues myself on my police ride-along. Chief Norma Hardy reported to the Select Board the nature and level of crime in our town. This data showed us that the most serious crime in our community is domestic abuse and child abuse. Addressing crime downtown is certainly important, but don’t be fooled, arresting loiterers is not the solution to our downtown and neighborhood break-ins. Our town employees including the police are here to serve all of Brattleboro.
Let’s focus on the real issues, and not be distracted by word play or performative actions. Let’s work together and with the BPD to solve our town’s crime problems. As a Select Board member, I will continue to ask Chief Hardy what the BPD needs to patrol, deter and solve crime in the Transportation Center and in the downtown. Let’s not pre-determine what set of tools are necessary: a substation, lights and/or cameras - let’s have an intelligent discussion with our Police Department leadership.
The BPD are engaged in the difficult task of hiring the right kind of personnel for the positive police culture they have established. We need police, mental health and social services and let’s not take from one to pay for the other. I am vigilant against this defund idea for our town. All these professionals should and must work together. I also believe there needs to be solutions in our judiciary and in our Legislature to combat the revolving door of arrests of persons who commit crimes but may suffer from mental illness. State money for mental health and addiction treatment is needed.
The next few years are pivotal for the Brattleboro Select Board. We need to work with town staff to be smart about our own ARPA spending for municipal purposes and to work with the state to make sure Vermont’s ARPA and infrastructure spending can be used to support Brattleboro’s crime, mental health, housing, infrastructure and social needs so critical now and for the future of our community.
Elizabeth "Liz" McLoughlin
Brattleboro Select Board candidate
Feb. 26