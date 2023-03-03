To the editor: I have seen this past year some things that have happened and I am disturbed by them.
My first criticism is the hiring of a town manager that came and went. He collected a years pay not including moving here. He quits and says he didn't expect the responsibility that goes with the Job. A few weeks later he goes and becomes the town manager of Claremont, and probably gets the same deal with pay and moving expenses. What could be the difference between the jobs?
The present Select Board, and the gone town manager, have a change of heart with Rescue. They have served the town faithfully for over 50 years and is a part of the community as citizen of the immediate area, and always been dedicated to the service of the area. And for unknown reason to the public cut their service and give the service to the Fire Dept. Now the board has entered into a contract to analyze the costs of keeping the service we now have and what we should do in the future. I would use the old expression, "this really put the cart in front of the horse."
I am not really up to the needs of the Fire Dept. at this time, but have seen the request for 3 new men for shifts now. I figure that there are 3 shifts a day and 7 days a week and the payroll health coverage costs and education for the service of all that are concerned with performing these duties. I hope this doesn't mean we have to hire 9 more personnel. I haven't figure the cost of fuel, clothing, upkeep and repairs to the fire trucks and the ultimate need to acquire the accommodations that go with payroll, food, nightly accommodations, the accounting, among many other requirements
I strongly support Dick DeGray for the 3 year position on the Select Board. He has experience, dedication and certainly the understanding that goes into the job. He certainly has shown his past experience as a previous Select Board member. Everyone can plainly see his dedication to the town and his undivided and personal contribution to the flowers and his talent in making the downtown stand out as one of the prettiest downtown's in Vermont. His dedication of the flower boxes on the bridge that looks upon the covered Bridge and the bridge over the Wet Stone, as well as Pliny Park.
I also strongly support Franz Reichsam for a seat for one year on the Select Board, as he certainly understands the medical needs and responsibilities of the use of a Rescue service such as Rescue and their commitment to the community. He is a long time resident of Brattleboro and has a great understanding of the issues facing the community.
I also think Peter Case would make a great addition for a one year term on the Select Board. He has been involved in the town for years and has a extremely strong understanding of how the community works.
One should take into account that a lot of costs of Rescue have been subsidized by the service to other areas in and around Brattleboro. Much of their equipment has been supported by these other towns. If one figures that equipment that has been acquired by Rescue by the help of the surrounding towns it is astounding. Take a minute to try to value the building, Rescue vehicles and equipment that they have. This does not even take into account of the training and education that they need to perform their service.
I realize that these three positions are very important to the community, as it takes great dedication and a abundance of time. I hate to criticize the present board but I think that they have made some wrong turns.
I do believe that a lot my criticism comes from the mistake made with the short term town manager and their true understanding of what Rescue has taken years to build in the town and dumping them without the properly investigating what it has meant to the town in the past.
Stanley "Pal" Borofsky
Brattleboro, March 2