To the Editor: It is time for Brattleboro and Vermont to ditch the fireworks display on July 4. We continue to have harmful air quality due to the Canadian wildfires. On Monday, July 3, half of the states had air quality ratings that were moderate or worse according to the EPA airnow.gov monitor.
Fireworks cause air quality to increase to unsafe levels on average 42 percent according to an atmospheric environmental study https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1352231015301369?via%3Dihub. Fireworks can contain lead copper and other harmful metals. This poses a serious health risk to Vermonters. It is time we look to alternative displays for the Fourth of July. Other major cities like San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis are already opting for drone displays or laser light shows.
We can make the Fourth of July more inclusive. There are numerous reasons fireworks impact our community negatively. Specifically people with PTSD sensitivity, immigrants from war zones, people with autism, people with respiratory health issues, elderly, people that are pregnant, pets, wildlife, forest fires, and air quality.
In 2021, over 12k fires were started by fireworks and there are countless injuries according to the U.S. consumer product safety commission’s 2021 fireworks annual report. Not to mention the hefty costs for 25 minutes of entertainment.
It’s time Brattleboro and Vermont think about removing fireworks altogether.
Allan Fiore
Brattleboro, July 5