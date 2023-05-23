To the editor: The state of Vermont has the second highest per capita number of homeless people in the United States, after California, which has the first highest.
San Francisco has spent many millions of dollars on the homeless problem, but the number of homeless people and the amount of drug use in that city has only grown. Homeless people say that they are attracted to San Francisco for its lax attitude and easy drug access. Several major retailers, the latest being Nordstrom, have left downtown San Francisco. The city is now struggling to fill those prime retail locations. The middle class is leaving the city.
Similarly, Brattleboro is experiencing a high rate of "benefit shoppers" who come here from out of state for generous benefits. One can come to Brattleboro with no money and get free housing, food, clothing, etc. I only pray that Brattleboro is not following in San Francisco's footsteps. It would be sad to see the decline of a once vibrant town.
Sally Fegley,
Brookline, May 17