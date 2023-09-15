Brattleboro should stick with Rescue Inc.
To the editor: I hope the town of Brattleboro and its governance listen to the residents of Brattleboro and keep Rescue Inc. as the provider of EMS service to the town and recognize that it was a mistake severing its ties with Rescue, Inc. and come back clean to the town by listening to the great majority of Brattleboro residents: that we want to keep rescue as our EMS, that the numbers show how this is the best way to have ambulance service in Brattleboro, and that Rescue Inc. was doing an excellent job.
And that, yes, as it has been going on for the past several months, it's not a "done deal," as one of the members of the Select Board said in one of its regular meetings regarding this matter. Many thanks.
Maria Dominguez
Brattleboro, Sept. 12