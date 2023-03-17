To the editor: The streets in Brattleboro are in need of repaving. I think everyone realizes that, but year after year, we continue to see the road conditions get worse. I understand the toll the seasons take on the streets. Has the Select Board contacted our federal elected officials to see about appropriating money to pave our streets?
I would dare say every street in town needs fixing. Our Highway Department does the best they can with what they have to work with. If there are federal highway funds out there, then we certainly could use them. Putting a skin coat is not the answer to the problem. The streets need to be completely redone. I understand there are a lot of groups needing money. However, our infrastructure is very important and needs to be addressed. Hopefully, the new Select Board will give this a high priority.
Ron Pickering,
Brattleboro, Feb. 8