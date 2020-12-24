To the editor:
I admit it – Southern Vermont has its quirky souls and eccentricities, but if there is any doubt whatsoever that we live in a caring community of extraordinarily generous souls who have risen to the challenges presented by the pandemic, one has only to listen to the administrators’ reports at the WSESD board meeting of Dec. 16 (available on BCTV).
Leaders from every school in the district lauded the many individuals and organizations that donated time, talent and resources to feed and educate our students and to create the safest learning environments possible. There are far too many to recount in this letter, but I was particularly inspired by Principal Steve Perrin’s praise of Brattleboro Union High School students. “I want to thank our students,” he said. “Our teenagers are great ... They are masking. They are keeping social distancing. They are reminding others to mask. Do they forget? Sure, but when we remind them they say, ‘Yep. Sorry about that.’"
Mr. Perrin also praised the class councils which have truly stepped up to the challenge. Our teens have not only adjusted to new learning modes, but have also responded to the demands of social distancing in ways that are exemplary of responsible and mature citizens. This year COVID has robbed them of the normal rites of passage and social events that normally define the high school experience, and learning – thanks to the extraordinary efforts of their teachers – has continued in ways that have taxed the patience of even the most self-motivated and avid student. And throughout the year, our young people have risen to these challenges.
If success is measured by how well a person responds to adversity, BUHS students are, for the great majority, unqualified success stories. It is nice to imagine that decades from now these same students will look back and take pride in how they responded to the tragic events that began in 2020. Most importantly, I trust that the lessons in life that they have learned in facing a pandemic -- including personal and social responsibility, sacrifice for the common good, and a belief in and respect for science -- will help to define this generation. I trust they will understand what Coretta Scott King meant when she wrote, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” These are lessons that they will surely need when they face the other emergency the world is now facing – the climate crisis.
We can only imagine what kind of world our students will inhabit 10 or 20 years from now (or even 3 or 4 years down the road!), but judging from the way they have handled the current crisis, there is reason for hope.
Timothy Maciel
Brattleboro, Dec. 22