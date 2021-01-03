To the editor:
On December 31, 2020, the Brattleboro Community Safety Review Committee -- created by the Select Board to research, evaluate, and provide recommendations as to how Brattleboro can best reform its current public safety departments to promote community health, wellness, and safety -- recommended Brattleboro Common Sense’s SAFE Policing Proposal.
The Sensible Alternatives to Fatal Escalation (SAFE) Policing Proposal seeks to end the routine body-carry of Brattleboro officers performing regular patrols. Brattleboro Common Sense has been researching and developing this proposal since 2017 after the death of Michael Bell (in Wisconsin). Michael Bell was a civilian that, during a regular traffic stop, was shot and killed by an officer after his holster was caught on Mr. Bell’s side-mirror, as he believed Mr. Bell was reaching for his firearm. Noting that the officer did not act unreasonably in terms of protocol and that Michael Bell had not committed any wrongdoing that might have necessitated his death, Brattleboro Common Sense asked what exactly is the role of a firearm in an officer-civilian interaction, and could lives be saved through narrowing and specializing that role? Over the past three years, we’ve found that the actual benefit of a firearm to an officer’s safety, as well as civilians’ safety, is far more limited than officers’ routine equipment of firearms would lead us to believe. While this may be intuitive, firearms do not serve a defensive purpose and do not prevent officer line-of-duty deaths in a meaningful capacity. Further, as a result of the Weapons’ Effect and Firearm-Stimulus Responses, we found that officers and civilians are often made less safe through the presence of a firearm, by acting as an unnecessary escalating force in officer- civilian interactions.
We believe that Brattleboro would benefit from a pilot program of this proposal, in which BPD officers over a six-month period would receive 30 hours of non-lethal patrol training and experience. This pilot program would allow the town to understand the impact and implications of non-lethal patrols in a controlled manner and would also allow officers to observe the difference in their interactions with civilians and critically evaluate the role of their firearms in their interactions.
SAFE is a modest reform aimed at making both Brattleboro officers and community-members safer and more well-off. As a close-knit and relatively safe, low-threat community, Brattleboro is perfectly suited to implement such a program without reducing the safety or efficacy of its officers. Working with officers in the UK, we believe that through increased use of force and de-escalation training, an effort the department is already actively promoting, BPD will be well-equipped to make the transition to a limited use of body-carry among its patrol officers.
The Select Board will be discussing SAFE as well as the Community Safety Review Committee’s additional proposals during its Jan. 5 meeting. We look forward to discussing our proposal with them at that time. If you’re interested in learning more about our proposal, please join us on Jan. 5 or visit our website at brattleborocommonsense.org.
Hannah Van Dusen
Brattleboro Common Sense, Dec. 31