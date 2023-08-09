Editors Note: Hugh W. Barber has written this letter as a correction to the original letter published on Aug. 3.
To the Editor: I recently wrote a letter regarding Brattleboro's EMS project where I listed some incorrect costs, and I strongly believe that I have an obligation to clarify things and do apologize for not doing my "due diligence."
After a conversation with Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland, I am able to speak on two issues where I was inaccurate. First, based on the town's EMS projections, it appears that the fiscal year 2025 will have cash flow and have little impact on the general fund. I had erroneously predicted large annual losses. Second, the total cost to implement the EMS is predicted to be in the $1.3 to $1.9 million range. I had stated $1 million in my letter.
There are two possibilities for funding the start-up costs, and the first is using the stimulus funds, which currently have a balance of $2.7 million. This would completely fund the start-up and leave money available for other projects. The other would be to bond the start-up, leaving all the $2.7 million for other projects but obligating the town to debt payments.
As I stated before, I question whether this whole EMS Project is more than our town can handle. With seven new employees and the huge start-up costs, is Brattleboro biting off more than it can chew? Can a much cheaper plan be worked out? I urge the Select Board to carefully weigh all the options to make a decision for the present and future benefit of Brattleboro.
Hugh W. Barber, JD
Brattleboro, Aug. 7