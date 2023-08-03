To the editor: I have been silent on the the Select Board's termination of the Rescue Contract in favor of the town taking over EMS, but, it is now time for me to speak on the issue. This was a short sighted and horrendously wrong decision because the numbers just do not make sense.
The town was paying Rescue $280,000 annually for the EMS Services.
From the July 27 article in the Reformer, "Projected operational costs presented for Brattleboro EMS," here are the costs to switch over:
Start up costs, $1,000,000 (from stimulus money)
Operational Costs/year, $950,000
Added staff, $717,000
Other costs, $236,000
Total cost. $2,903,000
Costs after year one, $1,903,000
Projected Revenue $837,000
Annual loss after year one, $1,066,000
The result of this decision would be annual losses of around $1 million plus the irresponsible use of the $1 million in stimulus money which could be used for far better purposes.
Adding six or seven new staff members means increased salaries, benefits, and retirement obligations for the town down the road. Vermont Digger reports that our town has had 16 firefighters leave their employment in the past year and we are having difficulty in filling new positions and are currently under staffed and staffed with many inexperienced officers.
Town property taxes just went up 2.74 percent for commercial properties and 5.46 percent for homes. Home values and rental costs have skyrocketed. Where will all this end? Brattleboro already has some of the highest taxes in the state and is well on its way to becoming completely unaffordable, if not already.
I do not know where we go from here, but, where we are now is unacceptable.
The Select Board needs to take a thorough look at this regretful decision and see that it is really a large bureaucratic expanse of town government with short and long term increased costs to the municipality.
It is time for the people of Brattleboro to speak up and I urge all interested residents to get educated, speak up, and attend the Public Hearing in September.
Hugh W. Barber, JD
Brattleboro, July 27