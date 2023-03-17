To the editor: In an effort to help Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting members better represent their constituents in District 3, there will be a public forum for District 3 residents at 3 pm on Sunday, March 19, in the Parlor of the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main Street. This citizens’ forum is intended to allow people who live in District 3 to express their concerns and to ask questions about town issues in advance of the RTM meeting on March 25. RTM members from District 3 are being encouraged to attend to hear from their neighbors. The warning for RTM which lists the articles on which RTM members will vote starts are page 8 of the Town Report which is located on the right side of the brattleboro.org website. Just below that is a link to the Finance Committee’s report on the FY 2024 budget (and in the third paragraph of that report there is a link to the Committee’s guide for understanding how the Town budgets). Face coverings are requested. For more information, contact David Levenbach, fideladelphia@gmail.com, 413-559-1533.
David Levenbach
Brattleboro, March 15