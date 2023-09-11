To the Editor: Your article by Steve Breakstone and Michael Dreiblatt about bullying ("If your child is bullied") fails to mention the most common form of this abuse: Bullying within the family. Very often, older brothers will bully their younger brothers. Maybe this makes them feel powerful, but the damage done lasts a lifetime. I haven't seen my brothers in 50 years, yet I still have terrible nightmares full of fear. Parents should be on the lookout and act swiftly.
Thomas Murray
Brattleboro, Sept. 6