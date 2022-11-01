To the editor: We Vermonters are faced with a number of critical choices over the direction we'd like our state to be moving in this election. Nowhere is that choice more clear than in the governor's race: we can choose the lackluster status quo, or we can elect Brenda Siegel, who possesses genuine clarity about the issues so many Vermonters are facing right now, and who believes in taking action.
For years I have followed Brenda's work as an activist and an organizer on issues of economic, healthcare and housing justice. Her leadership in these areas is grounded in her own lived experience along with a deep well of compassion for her fellow Vermonters, and demonstrates that she is unequivocally on the side of those who struggle in our current economy. Brenda sees the interconnectedness of many of the issues currently faced by everyday low and moderate-income Vermonters: poverty wages, lack of affordable housing and paid family and medical leave, lack of access to healthcare including mental healthcare, and most especially, the crisis of opiate use disorder affecting us across all income levels. I know that Brenda understands at her core that tackling these issues head on will benefit all Vermonters by leading us toward the healthier communities and the stronger Vermont that we know we can have.
Painful personal experience with how opiate use disorder has touched her own family has motivated her to become an effective leader on an issue that has been devastating our beautiful state. For years she's been educating legislators and the public while advocating in Montpelier for policies with proven effectiveness in saving lives. With Brenda Siegel as governor, when our legislators pass good policy to address opiate use disorder, the bill would be signed into law. This would be a stark difference with our current reality. Let me say that once again for emphasis: Brenda would sign the bill.
Similarly, when Brenda talks about building a bottom-up economy, that applies to how she would approach reducing our carbon footprint, as well as building Vermonters' resilience in the face of climate change. It's imperative that we follow our legislated climate goals with action, not vetoes. With Brenda Siegel as governor, we would see a drastic change in that regard. Additionally, Brenda understands that solutions aren't really solutions unless they are widely accessible by people across the economic spectrum. They must be crafted in a way that avoids causing additional economic pain to those who already struggle to afford the basics, and she would work with the legislature to achieve those goals.
Here's the bottom line: what lies at the heart of Brenda's approach is an awareness that the voices of those affected by policy, including those who have been most marginalized in the past, need to be in the rooms where policy is being made. That's how we build a Vermont that's not leaving anyone behind--a Vermont where we all can thrive. As we head into the final stretch of this election season, whether you plan to deliver your ballot to your town clerk's office, or bring it to the polls on November 8, I implore my fellow Vermonters to think about what it would mean to have a governor that believes in social, economic and climate justice. Then I hope you will join me in voting for Brenda Siegel for governor.
Sincerely,
Ann Zimmerman
Guilford, Oct. 30