To the editor: Last autumn, when most Vermont residents were able to enjoy having a roof over their heads, a comfortable bed to sleep in, as well as nourishing daily meals to eat, Brenda Siegel and others were holding vigil on the steps of the Statehouse in Montpelier on behalf of those most in need.
They did so in order to call attention to their most urgent plight and bring about sorely needed change for those who do not have a permanent roof over their heads as well as regular nutritional meals to subsist upon on an ongoing basis.
For my part, I had joined them there for a single evening and it wasn't easy or fun by any means. They did so for 27 long days and nights until the governor and his reluctant administration finally relented to their demands.
Unlike the current governor and his administration these days, Brenda Siegel is a compassionate leader who truly understands how to build broad consensus, working together with others, not governing with either intimidation and ultimatums or otherwise the veto pen in order to bully and get their way with those they view as being the opposition.
She will work extremely hard as well as tirelessly on behalf of all Vermonters and their interests, not merely a select relative few special interests and the like.
She understands what it is to struggle and is highly empathetic to those who have little if any means to get by on a day by day basis. Not only that, she will build a highly skilled, talented as well as experienced administrative team to bring about needed change to state government and put her agenda into action.
This is why I, an independent minded voter, am voting for and supporting Brenda Siegel for governor of Vermont. It is my hope that others, regardless of any party affiliation or not, will consider doing so as well.
Morgan W. Brown
Montpelier, Aug. 23