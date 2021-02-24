To the editor: Now that the election, the insurrection, the inauguration and the trial are over, it is time to direct our attention to a truly important matter: The comics page.
A couple of years ago, the artist of Non Sequitur, Wiley Miller, made an error of judgement which had people clutching their pearls. He inadvertently left a doodle in a weekend comic inviting people to perform an unsavory act upon the former president. In the spirit of unity, it is time to move on from this indiscretion and bring back Non Sequitur.
Non Sequitur is a clever, fun and smart comic which has been banished from our local paper and replaced by the tragically unfunny Nancy.
Please, bring a hint of light back to this bleak time. Bring back Non Sequitur. And if you must eliminate another strip, I suggest sacrificing Nancy.
Yours,
Colin Grube
Brattleboro, Feb. 17