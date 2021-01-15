Editor of the Reformer:
The Broad Brook Community Center, in the heart of Guilford, needs your help. To support the final phase of renovation, a group of donors is offering to match all donations and pledges received before the end of January.
Since 1896, this building, our former Grange Hall, has welcomed the kinds of gatherings we are missing in these isolated times. Here, residents graduated from one-room schools, danced, courted, and wed. Here, we’ve listened to speeches, debated, and voted, secure in the integrity of our town. Here, we’ve honored outstanding citizens, and celebrated seasons, mounting brunches, and suppers where newcomers sampled traditional pickles and sugar-on-snow. Here, the painted stage curtains rose on old and original theater productions, and choreographers developed works-in-progress. Here, on New Year’s Eve at the end of Guilford’s 250th anniversary, revelers dancing to a live band cracked a floor joist. Here, two years later, with the help of the Vermont Council on Rural Development, residents decided to renovate the Broad Brook Grange.
As we persevere through this time of painful separation, please consider investing in this community treasure and the future we long to share.
Donations and new pledges made by Jan. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, and may be made by going to https://broadbrookcommunitycenter.org. Or, donate by check payable to Broad Brook Community Center (BBCC) sent to treasurer Sandy Garland, 1968 Weatherhead Hollow Rd., Guilford, VT 05301.
Verandah Porche
Guilford, Jan. 12