To the Editor: The letter of April 11 in which Byron Stookey addresses the failure of Vermont's retraining programs for its police across the state was thought-provoking ("More effective training needed for police"). It was also a challenge to our present culture, with the opinions of most adults well set. Stookey suggests that by age 27-30, most of us have well-established opinions that we would find difficult to change. And that retraining police programs in Vermont are not working. In fact, they may be setting opinions more deeply as on racial, gender, religion, nationality of the citizens they are serving. If you still have it, the letter is worth re-reading.
There are, of course, exceptions to this theory too. Educators like me are exceptions where the learning process continues, as it certainly broadened my beliefs from a conservative upbringing to one still discovering. Those of you who served as "essential workers," especially during the pandemic's first two years, must have experienced the same broadening towards the variety of people you were serving. That may be the same broadening that happens of us who have served in the armed forces with such a variety of "brothers." How could this broadening re-enter the lives of more mature professionals, in this case, our policing buddies or foes?
Brattleboro Police's current downtown community offering, "Have Coffee with a Cop," is an effort to bring completely different people together for a chat. A Brattleboro minister is inviting people to sit down with him on Thursday mornings for "a cuppa." Who are these people accepting good company? They may not be quite that different in their opinions. Where differences are brought into the open, perhaps there is a broadening of opinions opening on both sides. The process seems to happen with speakers one can trust. Not just another indoctrination speaker. Lack of trust is undermining our culture, even in our schools.
"Now is the time for all men/women to come to the aid of their country," the sentence you may have used when learning the keyboard (typewriter). Speak up if you have had a learning experience that would be of use in Vermont's retraining of police. Perhaps yours was in the service of your country. Where change and growth are possible.
John Spicer
South Newfane, April 17