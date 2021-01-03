Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor:

Big Thanks to the Brooks House for again "lighting-up" this holiday season. It has brought joy to downtown. We missed you last year.

Jackie Stromberg

Brattleboro, Dec. 31

