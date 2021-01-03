Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.