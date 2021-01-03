Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Updated: January 3, 2021 @ 6:47 pm
To the editor:
Big Thanks to the Brooks House for again "lighting-up" this holiday season. It has brought joy to downtown. We missed you last year.
Jackie Stromberg
Brattleboro, Dec. 31
