To the editor: I am enthusiastically writing this letter of support for Vernon Select Board candidate Brandon Bucossi. Brandon will make an excellent chief elected officer for his hometown.
I have known Mr. Bucossi for more than 15 years. After his attendance at the Vermont Technical College, Brandon obtained real world experience and decided to settle back in his hometown. His strong agricultural roots. He also possesses savvy entrepreneurial skills that have added value to the activities and successful business ventures within the dairy farm he both works with and is a part of. He has a good sense of what is a necessary expense and what is not. He will be a very good steward of Vernon’s finances and bring a fresh view to good management practices. He cares about the seniors in Vernon and believes that every senior should be able to afford to stay in their homes, should they choose to. Keeping the municipal and school budgets in check is a key to helping seniors better afford to live well. Fiscal responsibility doesn’t necessarily mean budget cutting. Rather, it is making smart decisions that are well-thought, fair, and will help the town function better.
His approach to non-biased decision making is welcome. And, he will strive to provide opportunity for all voices to be heard. This will be crucial for Vernon moving forward, as growth pressures and new development pressures evolve. Brandon has the fresh approach that is welcome. He’s a smart individual whose commitment to the people in the town of Vernon is undeniable.
Tom Guerino
Vernon, Feb. 20