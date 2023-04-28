To the editor: The Brattleboro Union High School Class of ’63 is busy planning their 60th reunion in June and is looking for several classmates. The following list contains the names of classmates for whom we have no current contact information. If you know how to reach any of them, please send Gail (Wilson) Speno their contact information, or ask them to contact her by email (speno1@comcast.net) or snail mail (17 Olive St., Brattleboro, VT 05301).
We need help finding: Kenneth Avery, Pat Beswick McAlister, Laurence Girroir, Janice Goodwin Parent, Darlene Hodgdon Craig, Linda Jones Sprague, Theodore Lewis, Beverly McKenzie Shearer, John O’Brien, Thomas Padham, Judith Risley Boland, Robert Roberts, Elbert Senecal, Ronald Terry, Frank Vivier, Brenda Ward, and Earl Wheelcock.
Thank you for your help in locating these members of our class.
Sallie (Olmstead) May
Vernon, April 25