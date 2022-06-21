To the editor: As a chair of the Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council, I'd like to respond to the Reformer article "Fights, dropout rate up at Brattleboro Union High School" (June 17) by graduating BUHS student Alexander Belogour.

While many of these concerns are legitimate, this article does not adequately reflect the ongoing work being done by students and staff to improve the learning environment at our high school. Members of the BUHS Leadership Council have been regularly discussing these issues throughout the year with administrators and understand the need for a community approach in supporting the consequences this pandemic has had on children.

The BUHS Leadership Council is in need of more parent representation, especially as we move into summer with unresolved leadership and staffing gaps. Please consider joining this Council or attending our monthly meetings. I'm happy to provide you with more information or review our minutes on the WSESD website.

Lisa Ford

Brattleboro, June 17