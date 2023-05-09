To the editor: As the son of a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, I have never had a problem with the title “colonel.” I have had many a former student play for The Colonels, and I have cheered on “purple” from the stands many a time. Hearing of the current discussion about the Brattleboro Colonels, I decided to revisit the 70-year history of The Colonels and the nearly 270-year history of Brattleboro itself.

Brattleboro was named after Colonel William Brattle, Jr. of Boston. There was also Colonel Dummer, who established Fort Dummer in 1724.

Regardless of which of these 18th-century gentlemen was the first Brattleboro “colonel,” the history makes interesting reading. William Brattle played both sides in the Revolutionary War. He was the son of a slave-owning preacher, and he himself had a number of occupations - preacher, doctor, military man and land speculator. He eventually fled to Canada during our War of Independence. His home in Cambridge, Mass., was turned into a Revolutionary War commissary. There is no record that he ever visited our town.

Colonel Dummer was deeply involved in the French and Indian Wars. The fort named after him was established to conduct trade with “friendly” First Peoples and defend against those who considered the European settlers invaders.

In 2004 when the BUHS board ended any official use of the image of a southern plantation-based slave-owning “colonel” as the school mascot image, it also ended the display of the Confederate flag and the slogan “Pride of the South.” These were, I believe, good decisions. These decisions were made in the context of other racially charged incidents at the school and in the community.

It is unfortunate that the BUHS board did not commit in 2004 a process to create a new colonel logo that could reflect a different history than the southern plantation - or a non-historical abstract vision of a colonel as a symbol of leadership. Without a replacement image, I am afraid the old colonel’s picture as a plantation character continues to weigh us down with its baggage acquired over the years.

Isaac Watts wrote in the 18th century, “Our age to seventy years is set.” It seems that our BUHS mascot is ready to pass away and make way for something new to gain respect over time. Before The Colonels, the high school teams in Brattleboro had other names. All things do pass.

Recently, I stopped at the beautiful monument that stood in front of BUHS and received a powerful history lesson. Perhaps the memory of the “ten thousand, two hundred” volunteers who camped on the old fairgrounds, 1861-1865, before heading off to fight for the American Republic and its ideals could inspire a new era for our sports teams: The Brattleboro Volunteers. And what better color than purple to recognize their bravery and sacrifice in the ongoing fight for liberty, equality and justice for all?

Andy Davis,

Brattleboro, May 3