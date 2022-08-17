To the editor: Contrary to the misleading front page article in the Brattleboro Reformer on Tuesday, August 16, ("Leadership includes no principal at Brattleboro Union High School") BUHS has a principal, although interim, Cassie Damkoehler. More importantly, BUHS is using a collaborative leadership model, composed of three very capable and qualified women, deserving our support rather than negative implications. In the article, Lisa Ford is quoted as chairwoman of the BUHS Leadership Council. It is important to note that Lisa equally shares the chairperson role, on a collaborative basis, with a BUHS student and a BUHS staff member. Speaking as one member of the BUHS Leadership Council, the article does not represent my views nor those necessarily of the entire council. For many years, BUHS operated successfully with three administrators so the “capacity issues” cited in this article, although challenging, are perceived, not factual.

I am proud to work in a school system that is demonstrating such innovation and creativity in finding alternatives to meeting the significant challenges faced by all our public schools.

Mike Szostak

BUHS Leadership Council member and restorative practices/justice coordinator

Editor's note: Cassie Damkoehler is named in the Reformer article as assistant principal and member of the administrative leadership team.