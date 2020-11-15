To the voters of District 2 Brattleboro,
Thank you for re-electing me to serve as your representative in the Vermont House. I am grateful for your support, and for the trust you have placed in me.
During this election season, I have missed meeting you in person. I’ve missed talking with you at your doorways, or out and about at community events. We’re all looking forward to the time when we can meet up again in the not too far distant future.
I hope you and your families are managing during this difficult time. Please stay in touch with me to keep me aware of your issues and concerns. I am always available to help with problems, especially with access to the many services of state government.
You can email me at mburke@leg.state.vt.us, or phone: 802-257-4844.
You can also go to my website, mollieburke.com, and link from there to my Facebook page.
Sending you my very best wishes,
Representative Mollie S. Burke
Brattleboro, Nov. 11