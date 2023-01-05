By running WSJ editorial, Reformer aided and abetted those who would overthrow democracy
To the editor: The Reformer chose to devote one-third of its editorial page on Dec. 22 to a Wall Street Journal editorial minimizing the crimes of Donald Trump and his co-conspirators in their attempt to overthrow the Constitution, deny the will of the electorate and prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden. The half truths and blatant omissions in the WSJ editorial of the depth and breadth of the conspiracy by Trump and his fellow traitors is only part of the problem for this lapse in editorial judgement by the Reformer. Remember that WSJ is owned by Rupert Murdoch, the leading exponent of fascist propaganda not just in the U.S., but across the English-speaking world.
The Reformer could have chosen to write its own editorial praising the heroic and patriotic work of the January 6 Committee. It could even have found another competent editorial board from another paper which recognized that the Jan. 6 Committee's tireless work will likely result in the salvation of our democratic republic! Instead, the Reformer chose to "aid and abet" the forces that would seek the end to our 230-year-old experiment with the rule of law being paramount and sacred to the health and survival of the U.S. as a democratic republic.
Bill Conley
Dummerston, Dec. 23