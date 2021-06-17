To the editor: The call for a boycott of a local concert recently in the Reformer June 11 ("Commentary: Community members advocate boycott of Yemen Blues concert in Putney") is seriously off base and wrong headed.

Apparently the boycotters feel that because Israel treats Palestinians poorly (very true), locals should not go to a concert in Putney. The tenuous link here is that Israeli consulates (as well as the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community) are co-sponsors for the event. Therefore a local venue and an artist whose career is one of inclusion, should suffer.

The arts are about connecting with others, and bringing humanity together. The world needs more understanding, not cycles of violence, division, exclusion, and hatred.

Burt Tepfer

Putney, June 13