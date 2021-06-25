To the editor: I would like to write in response to a commentary by Tim Stevenson ("Democracy’s existential crisis") on June 16 in the Reformer.

Stevenson: Democracy’s existential crisis The political reality of our times is that the Republican Party has gone rogue. It is no lon…

Tim has summarized the entire Republican party and 74 million citizens who voted for Trump as the enemies of democracy, as “fascists” and, not to miss all his points, as white supremacists and racists. Tim is concerned that the democracy is under assault and is in danger of being hijacked by the minority. This somehow misses the fact that Trump clearly lost the election and two branches of the government are in the hands of Democrats, the party of the majority. Furthermore, according to Tim, our founders’ original vision of a nation where “all human beings are created equal, blessed with the unalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” cannot and should not be given to the 74 million of Americans until they embrace the moral values of “liberating themselves from gender, race and class power relationships that are the genesis of fascism.”

What I particularly like about the Reformer is the wide range of differing opinions and commentaries that the newspaper publishes on a daily basis. I personally would like to hear more from an even wider range of readers and citizens who care about the cities, towns and regions that the three publications cover, in addition to the issues of the broader country. If the democracy is in grave danger, as per Mr. Stevenson, the U.S. Constitution affords all citizens the rights to organize and vote, as well as other essential rights, and checks and balances, that ensure the longevity of our republic.

In about two weeks, the U.S. will celebrate its 245th birthday and, yes, every year the democracy and freedom of this country are debated and challenged by both internal and external forces. And yet, America always finds a way to remain true to its founding principles and continue as the United States of America, endeavoring to secure “the unalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” for all Americans, disregarding their political affiliation, race, class or gender.

Paul van Winkle

Putney, June 18