To the editor: In response to Mr. Belogour’s commentary, I write to call out Mr. Belogour’s bellicose words. The United States doesn’t want war for its own reasons, or to maintain world superpower or economic status. As President Biden has said, the United States is essentially calling BS on Mr. Putin’s lies and his goal to recapture the old Soviet empire. Mr. Putin is a sore loser, who has schemed for years to regain the glory that he believes was the USSR. Human rights are a joke to him, political opposition is too. The West, an alliance of democracies, including NATO, the EU, the US and many countries around the world, including, most eloquently, Kenya, in this Washington Post opinion piece, believe in the self determination of a people to control their fate and their sovereignty, that includes the Ukraine.
Elizabeth McLoughlin
Brattleboro, Feb. 23