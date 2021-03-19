To the editor: Chesterfield’s elected officials seem to make great sport of administering the kybosh to the ambitious with goals that are conceived to improve our town.
Many times, they have put a halt to the Spofford Arms project causing it to deteriorate into an uninhabitable rat sanctuary languishing as a hazard (to humans) for decades on the bank of the beautiful Spofford Lake. They put an end to a dream of an ice cream shop on Route 9, a hot dog stand on the same road, and they drove an excellent independent produce vendor from the Big Deal parking lot out of business because of his signage. Yet, there remains signage for the Trump campaign in front of Custom Drive Shaft service, Route 9 in Spofford, that I can’t help but see every day on my drive home from Keene. There is one very large sign and a smaller campaign-size sign under it. These signs not only sicken many people, they also represent the unfairness that we can no longer buy the excellent, fresh produce from the hard-working small businessman who did business in the wagon you drove out of town because of his portable signs.
I write this as a complaint by a citizen and ask that you apply your same rules to remove the signs that no longer belong there.
M.D. Onyon
West Chesterfield N.H., March 12