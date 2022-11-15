To the editor: I never really understood bullying.
When I was in junior high, there was a girl on my bus that everyone picked on, and I could never figure out why. She wasn't a different ethnic or religious group, she wasn't different in physique, she didn't stink. But the girls in my class picked on her and called her "germ." She never fought back. I didn't participate in the bullying, but I'm ashamed to say I didn't stick up for her either. She finally dropped out of school.
My class bullied a history teacher too, and they finally assigned her to another class. As soon as the replacement walked into the classroom, everyone settled down and got to work.
What is it that makes some people victims of bullying? Probably a lot of things, but one is certainly a lack of self-confidence. That seems to get communicated to others, and once one person has taken advantage of the victim, others join in. The bullied teacher didn't wear lipstick and was very shy.
I wonder if local schools could teach students how to avoid being victims as well as how to avoid bullying others.
Gretchen Becker
Halifax, Nov. 9