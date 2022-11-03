To the editor: On Oct. 21 the Reformer published a letter ("No reply? Why should I vote for you?") from a Ms. Jacqueline Brook from Putney. In her letter she lamented not hearing back from candidates and elected officials when she reaches out with questions. I understand how frustrating that is, and wanted to reach out to find out what her questions are.

I searched my emails and Facebook messages and found nothing from Ms. Brook. That doesn't mean she didn't send it, but unfortunately technology can be fickle, and it's possible I never received it. We have had a lot of problems with communications platforms during this campaign season — that is a letter for another day.

In addition to the Connect page, and the contact form, my website also displays the phone number, email and mailing addresses. www.ErickaRedic.com. I encourage anyone who has reached out, that has not received a response, to try again using a different communication method. We are doing our best, and make a sincere attempt to respond to everyone with a real response — not a form letter.

Sincerely,

Ericka Redic,

Candidate, U.S. House of Representatives

Burlington, Nov. 1