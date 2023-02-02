To the editor: I'm Sam Stevens, a candidate seeking a one-year seat on the Brattleboro Select Board. In submitting this letter to the Reformer, my goal is to introduce myself to voters who may not know me yet. I'm a lifelong resident of Brattleboro and many may know me from my role on town committees or in RTM. After earning a political science degree at UVM, I returned to Brattleboro resolved to use my newfound knowledge in the service of my hometown. I have some relevant knowledge from my degree and some experience in minor elected office, but the thing I believe I offer most is a fresh perspective — something which I believe would be beneficial to the town of Brattleboro at this time. Thank you for your consideration and the opportunity to serve.
Sam Stevens
Brattleboro, Jan. 30