To the editor: In the article about Select Board candidates appearing in Tuesday's Reformer ("Brattleboro gears up for competitive Select Board races"), the information about my career and EMS leadership was not incorrect, but it was incomplete. It's true that during my career as an ER doctor I was the medical director of the Emergency Department at Cheshire Medical Center. What got left out is that I was also the medical director of the Cheshire County Emergency Medical Services system, including all ambulance services and rescue squads in its 23 member towns.

Thus my thinking about how emergency services can be provided in Brattleboro is informed not by casual contact with EMS providers in the ER, but rather by approval of their protocols, supervision of their ambulance calls, integration of their work into other systems, and ongoing review of the results of their activities. I believe this puts me in position to make an important contribution to decisions about the evolving EMS situation in Brattleboro, which is one of the reasons I decided to run for the Select Board. These decisions will have important effects on the lives and well-being of people in our town, as well as important effects on our municipal budget. It is with these things in mind that I am asking for the support of Brattleboro voters.

Thank you for your coverage of the election at its very beginning. I think we're fortunate to have a choice of well qualified candidates this year, and I look forward to reading more in the pages of the Reformer over the next five weeks.

Sincerely,

Franz Reichsman, MD

Brattleboro, Feb. 1