To the editor: We are way too divided in our country. This event is not political, is neither a Democratic nor Republican foray. It is a criminal transgression upon our nation. Neither political party should ever use political flummery to apologize for their participation in an insurrection. We all must call January 6 for what it was. Hundreds of our citizens have assisted law enforcement with the identification of almost 500 of the participants. These citizens should all be commended.
My house is just a few years younger that the Capitol of the United States. If remnants of a mob broke down my 200-year-old front door, smashed my great grandfather’s cabinet, stole papers from my desk, splashed paint all over my furniture, and defecated on my child’s bed, I would be more than furious. And, I would want punishment for each and every one of those individuals that had even so much as entered my property.
It is not enough to just admonish the insurrectionists. It doesn’t matter to me what any one individual did. Each and every single member of that mob is guilty of insurrection. Each is a bone fide member of that mob and by participating equally shares the blame and must be held liable for the lawful consequences.
It is not important that we seek extensive jail terms for most of those participants. But is equally essential that a demonstrative punishment cast its net upon all. Every member of the mob should at minimum be tried, convicted and found guilty of a felony. Not a misdemeanor. I don’t care if they serve more than an hour, but it is essential that each be found guilty and have a criminal record depicting them guilty of a federal level felony.
A felony conviction would not only brand each with the publicity of that level of sentence but would distinguish society's identification with the level of the crime. And this behavior is a crime, not a prank. This is our house and we must send a message to any individual or group that this is the level of penance we deem appropriate.
The excuses anger me. Interviews and testimony from many of those that assaulted the capital now seem to vary between the mindless, “Trump told me to,” and the lemming-like, “I was just going along with the rest.” These are both pathetic and infuriating. The Capitol of the United States is the literal and figurative “home” for all of us. A mob is a mob and every member shares the outcomes and damages.
Sidney Johnson
Newfane, March 8