To the editor: The Reformer’s annual pet contest is again underway. For reasons that escape me, there are far more dogs nominated than cats, and each year far more dogs go on to be chosen as one of the 12 monthly featured pets. This must change!
There are many injustices in this world, but what could be worse than this domination by canines when, for good reason, felines are more often chosen as pets. Can this be explained simply by saying that dog owners have to prove their devotion while those who live with cats know we have nothing to prove? Cats rule. Who questions that?
Just the same, must those of us who love our meowing masters be content to look at an imbalance of dogs in the Reformer? Should we reward slobbering animals who demand to be walked, who bark at the slightest sound, who roll in filth and have to be bathed, and who knock precious items from tables with their overactive tails? Let’s vote instead for those who are content to curl up inside a cardboard box, who make little noise besides their perfect purring, who keep themselves immaculately clean, and who walk on their tiptoes and use their tails to produce extraordinary balance and athleticism.
The Reformer’s pet contest is a fund-raiser for the Brattleboro Humane Society, a worthy organization that finds homes for cats and dogs. If you live with a cat, you can support the shelter while demonstrating your loyalty to the superior species. Vote for a cat or two or three. Do not let dogs be rewarded for their servility. Vote for independence. Vote for beauty. Vote for majesty. Vote CAT!
Mary McCoy
Windham, July 26
Editor's note: To vote for your favorite cat (or dog, horse, bird) in the Reformer Pet of the Month contest, go to https://www.reformer.com/petofthemonth/voting/ or use the ballot in the print edition.