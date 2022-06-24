To the editor: Now that it's that time of the year again we are subjected to the commercial "pride" of the artificial acronym of LGBTQIA+, an acronym used to signify Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual people collectively. The plus sign (+) at the end of the acronym signifies pride for anybody but the straights (heterosexual only). And, why not? The "straights" assumed for generations that only they were the normal, accepted ones in most Western religious controlled societies, which they enforced with dogma, indoctrinated cultural bias and political laws then and now, with brutal, deadly results for anybody but the straights.
Keeping in mind that normal human biology doesn't care about man-made sexual religious restrictions, all humans, left to their normal urges, would and do have a variety of delightful emotional, sensual and sexual attractions for any gender. Why leave out half of our "fellow" human beings when we can have it all?
By the same token, this applies to the acronym LGBTQIA+ as well. There is nothing more or less normal for the collective LGBTQIA+ than it is for the straights. Therefore, the issue of celebrating the pride of sexual orientation is divisive for all, and perpetuates the inherent conflict of taking sides. Ironically, if we had simply raised our children as the bisexuals they normally are, none of this divide and conquer nonsense would have happened, and all people would now be happily sexual with anyone they are naturally attracted to, with impunity.
But no. That would make too much sense for people who obviously have very little of it, and people who love and embrace their precious prejudices. After all, who needs to "Make Love Not War" when war is so much more manly, ego-fulfilling and profitable.
Yes, without doubt, it's the greedy, toxic, macho-masculinity that keeps messing up everything for all of us. This father-centered family and father-centered society, and their father-centered governance, with their overly sober behavior and conservative religious moralizing are killjoys in the max. If you want to have a healthy, happy, peaceful sex life, get rid of patriarchy and their misogynist man-god.
When you raise your children in a free, open sexual society, sit back and watch to enjoy how well they all get along. That's what you want, isn't it, what's best for them, not what's only best for you?
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, June 21