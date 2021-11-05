To the editor: This is an open letter to Governor Scott.
How many times have you stated your administration is "following the science"? Censorship is not science. Dr. David Martin, Dr. Fleming, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Frontline Doctors and thousands more have been silenced. Science is freedom of expressing concern, proposing solutions, evaluation from all angles. When freedom of discussion is not present, then you have nonsense, not science. I maintain "the science" you follow is complete nonsense, it has no depth or integrity. It's as limited as vanilla. Vanilla has little meaning without contrasting flavors. Freedom of speech shall not be limited, measured or hindered by anybody or any governmental or corporate body. We have principles to uphold again.
Your monetized pandemic defiles its validity. Vermonters have not yet had a discussion regarding the quasi-private status of the CDC, and the patents on coronavirus they own, or the rewards the board members receive from patents on vaccines. If we were to solely focus on the profiteering and COVID monetizing, then a larger darker picture soon emerges.
I invited you, Governor Scott, to meet with myself and six other expert Vermonters in August 2020, when you sought information about "vaccines." You didn't make time for us. So I filed a notice of liability, and next a federal lawsuit.
In you, I see a man controlled by powerful financial interests, ignoring the Constitution or common sense. Common sense and the Nuremberg Code says not to experimentally inject anyone, especially children and pregnant women.
Because of science censorship, the public couldn't have known these experimental injections were a bad idea. I ask you publicly now to halt the "vaccine" roll out, before you harm our children with a dangerous injection, and wait until the whole science, the kind that takes real time and involves all expertise, has a chance to be revealed.
Emily Peyton
Putney, Oct. 29