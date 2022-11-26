To the editor: I want to echo the sentiment of the editorial "Our View: Act 250 update is long overdue" that the commission needs to listen and consider the wants of the community.

In theory Act 250 is an environmentally forward way to look at land use and developmental laws. Vermont government's official website says, “Act 250 was designed to achieve a balance between economic development and the legitimate interests of citizens, municipalities, and state agencies in protecting the environment. Innovative and bold at its inception, Act 250 is now part of the fabric of Vermont.” But this aspect of Act 250 is not being upheld to the utmost extent. The review process of obtaining a permit has to be collaborative with the community members, the review board and the commission. Not only will this allow for more members to be heard, but a collaborative approach would allow Act 250 permits to move forward faster.

I want to reiterate that Act 250 is something that is needed if we want to combat climate change here in Vermont but there has to be a community approach for it to be sufficient. My hope is that in January the new Legislature expedites the process of updating Act 250.

Mia Jay-Pachirat

Bennington, Nov. 18