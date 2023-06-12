To the Editor: When ChatGPT came on the scene late last year, I had an idea to ask it to write an essay from the point of view of Donald Trump admitting that he was not fit to be President of the United States.
The essay came in the form of an apology, and something that we, the American people, will never see from the disgraced former President:
"I, Donald J. Trump, admit that I was not fit to serve as the President of the United States.
Looking back on my presidency, I realize that my behavior and actions were not befitting of the highest office in the land. I engaged in divisive rhetoric and made decisions that were not in the best interest of the American people.
I was not prepared for the gravity and responsibility of being President. I was more focused on promoting my own brand and personal agenda than on serving the country and its citizens. I did not fully understand the enormity of the job and did not have the temperament or leadership skills necessary to effectively lead the country.
I regret the harm that my words and actions have caused to many individuals and communities, particularly to marginalized groups who were made to feel even more marginalized during my presidency.
My lack of knowledge and experience also led to poor policy decisions that have hurt many Americans. Despite having the best economy in history, I have made some poor decisions that lead to bad consequences.
In conclusion, I take full responsibility for my shortcomings as President and I apologize to the American people for any pain and division that I may have caused. I hope that my admission of guilt will serve as a reminder to future leaders to prioritize the needs of the country and its citizens above their own personal gain."
Jerry Carbone
Brattleboro, June 6